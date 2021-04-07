Covid: Applause for 104-year-old Colombian who beat coronavirus - twice
A 104-year-old Colombian woman has received a standing ovation from hospital staff after recovering from Covid-19 for a second time.
Carmen Hernandez was first diagnosed with coronavirus in June 2020, and she was treated in her San Jose nursing home.
The second time, she was admitted to intensive care and spent 21 days in hospital - until she was discharged on Monday.
