In Brazil, thousands of people are killed by the police every year.

A BBC Brazil investigation set out to uncover who is most at risk of lethal police violence there.

After examining more than 1200 profiles of those killed in 2020, it found that in Rio de Janeiro state alone, 75% of all those who died were black Brazilians.

Both Ana-Paula Rocha and Rafaela Coutinho Matos lost their sons in incidents involving the police. They’ve told the BBC their stories.

In both cases, the authorities have confirmed that no one has been arrested but that an investigation is on-going.

Video by Ligia Guimaraes, Isadora Brant, Wael El Saadi and Claire Press