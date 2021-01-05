Bolivia: Flash floods wash away market stalls
Intense rains and hail led to flash floods in Sucre, the constitutional capital of Bolivia on Monday.
At least four were killed in the flash flood, police said, which occurred after torrential rain and hail hit the city.
Video shows flooding along the Guillermo Loayza, a street close to the Mercado Campesino, the city's largest market, with local media reporting that the storm lasted about 30 minutes.
