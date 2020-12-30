Argentina’s Congress has voted to legalise abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Senators voted with 38 in favour, 29 against, with one abstention.

Activists have campaigned for years on the issue with crowds gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to hear the result of the vote.

The Catholic Church opposed the bill and had called on senators to reject the bill. Until now, abortions have only been allowed in cases of rape or if the health of the mother was at risk.

Read more here.