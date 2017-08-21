Stargazers watch the total eclipse in Argentina's Neuquen province
Tourists and scientists gathered at an observation site in Argentina's Neuquen province to watch a total solar eclipse.
The spectacle was visible from a 90km corridor spanning Chile's southern Pacific coast, across the Andean mountain range, and into Argentina.
The eclipse is the second to be visible in South America in 18 months, though poor weather conditions in Chile affected the visibility of the phenomenon when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.
