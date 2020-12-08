The man saving monkeys in the Colombian Amazon
Jhon Jairo Vasquez rescues and rehabilitates primates who have fallen victim to hunters in the Colombian Amazon. He also works to change attitudes in the region, where the animals are targeted for meat, for their fur and to sell on as pets. This is his story.
- Latin America & Caribbean