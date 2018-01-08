Tens of thousands of Argentinians have been paying their final respects to Diego Maradona at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, where his body lies in state.

The football legend died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona was one of the greatest football players of all time who played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli.

He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals.