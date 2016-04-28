Protests have erupted on the streets of Brazil after a black man was killed by two white security guards.

Footage showed Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, being repeatedly punched in the face outside a supermarket in Porto Alegre.

Protesters gathered outside the Carrefour store and in the country's capital Brasilia with some chanting "the colour of my skin doesn't define me".

Brazil has a long legacy of racism. It was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery, in 1888.

