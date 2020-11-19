Hurricane Iota has caused destruction and flooding across Nicaragua, leaving thousands of people homeless.

The hurricane arrived only two weeks after another devastating storm, Eta, hit the same region. Iota is the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year and only the second November hurricane to reach category five - the last was in 1932.

