Hurricane Iota: Storm strengthens as it nears Central America

Hurricane Iota, predicted to make landfall on Monday evening, is now a category five storm - the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale

The US National Hurricane Center has warned that heavy rainfall from Iota could lead to "life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America".

Parts of Central America are already water logged by the passing of Hurricane Eta.

