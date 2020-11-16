Hurricane Iota: Storm strengthens as it nears Central America
Hurricane Iota, predicted to make landfall on Monday evening, is now a category five storm - the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale
The US National Hurricane Center has warned that heavy rainfall from Iota could lead to "life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America".
Parts of Central America are already water logged by the passing of Hurricane Eta.
