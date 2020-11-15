Storm Iota has strengthened to become a hurricane and is expected to bring dangerous storm surges and destructive winds to Central America as it continues to intensify.

Iota is likely to bring further devastation to areas already impacted by an earlier storm, Eta, which killed at least 200 people earlier this month.

Heavy rainfall has left large areas of land in parts of Central America saturated, meaning that flash flooding and mudslides are likely as Iota - the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season - is expected to hit coastal areas of Honduras and Nicaragua on Monday.