'Storm Eta ruined my home'

Storm Eta has brought torrential rain and high winds to Central America and has devastated the home of 22-year-old Honduran Aileen.

Luckily her family, which include her 75-year-old grandmother, mother, two brothers, sister and two dogs, were able to escape before the floods hit.

When she returned two days later, her house was still standing but everything inside was ruined. Now she is trying to rebuild her life.

