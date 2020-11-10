Peruvian police have used water and tear gas to repel protests over the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra.

Authorities were out in force in the capital, Lima, as hundreds of people gathered near Peru's Congress.

On Monday, the legislative body voted to oust Mr Vizcarra over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes.

Mr Vizcarra has denied the allegations, and enjoys continued support by many voters for his reform efforts.