Leopoldo López: 'I never wanted to leave Venezuela'

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López was one of the key figures behind anti-government protests which swept through Venezuela in 2014. He was arrested, found guilty of inciting violence and sentenced to more than 13 years in jail.

He spent the following six years in jail, under house arrest, and most recently, sheltering in the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas. Last month, he fled the country to Spain.

He spoke to Stephen Sackur on the BBC's HARDtalk about his decision to leave his home country, something he had said he would never do.