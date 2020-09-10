Anger in Colombia

Several people have been killed in protests in Colombia as outrage spreads over the death of a man who was pinned to the ground and repeatedly Tasered by police in Bogotá.

Video of the incident shows 46-year-old Javier Ordóñez begging the officers to stop and telling them "I am choking".

The officers were arresting him for allegedly breaking social distancing rules by drinking with friends.

He was taken to a police station and later moved to hospital, where he died.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google