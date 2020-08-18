Brazilians' lack of discipline spread virus - VP

Video

Brazil is the worst-hit country from Covid-19 outside of the US – more than 100,000 people have died and it has nearly 3.5m cases.

With a government accused of not doing enough to curb the virus, the country’s vice-president has defended its handling of the pandemic – and instead blamed a lack of discipline among Brazilians for the failure of social distancing measures.

Hamilton Mourão also defended the government's management of this year’s fires in the Amazon that have now started to burn. Many environmentalists fear they could be worse than last year.

He spoke to our South America correspondent Katy Watson.