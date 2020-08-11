Vanessa Neumann: ‘We want a peaceful transition’

Video

The Venezuelan opposition envoy to the UK has said they will always be willing to have a dialogue with President Nicolás Maduro about the conditions under which he will step aside.

“We are always open to that discussion of how he will get out so that our people can get back to prosperity and democracy,” Vanessa Neumann told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Venezuela is in crisis with two rival politicians claiming to be the legitimate leader of the country. Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 but the poll was widely dismissed as rigged.

Opposition politician and National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó declared himself as interim president in January 2019. More than 50 countries recognised Mr Guaidó as the official leader.

A warehouse fire near Caracas in March destroyed thousands of voting machines. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only).