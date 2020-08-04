Media player
'How I found out Pablo Escobar was my father'
Robert Sendoya Escobar, who lives in Mallorca under his adopted name of Phillip Witcomb, spoke to BBC Newsnight about his infamous father and how he grew up not knowing his true identity until one “extraordinary moment” in 1989.
The interview came ahead of the release of his book Son of Escobar: First Born.
