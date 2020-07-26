Dogs with backpacks regrowing forests
The sisters regrowing forests helped by their dogs

Francisca and Constanza Torres and their three dogs, are planting seeds in areas of Chile devastated by wildfires. The project, which uses dog backpacks, is done in their own time and has already gained international recognition.

Video produced by Daniel South and Simon Diaz

