Dogs with backpacks regrowing forests

The sisters regrowing forests helped by their dogs
Francisca and Constanza Torres and their three dogs, are planting seeds in areas of Chile devastated by wildfires. The project, which uses dog backpacks, is done in their own time and has already gained international recognition.
Video produced by Daniel South and Simon Diaz
26 Jul 2020
