'When coffins lined the streets of my hometown'

Guayaquil, Ecuador, found itself in the global spotlight when the city's health services began to collapse under the weight of Covid-19 deaths and hospitals, morgues and cemeteries became overwhelmed.

The bodies of many victims of coronavirus were left uncollected, with people burying loved ones in back gardens or leaving coffins on the streets. Eventually they were picked up by the authorities - but some are still missing.

Journalist Blanca Moncada has been documenting the crisis and wants answers for families who are still looking for the bodies of their loved ones.

