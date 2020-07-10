How Mexican cartels are gaining from Covid-19
Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic

Mexico is one of the countries most badly affected by coronavirus in Latin America.

A months long shutdown has left many unable to work, with the government accused of not doing enough to help.

Now, some of Mexico’s powerful drug cartels are trying to step in to fill the void.

The BBC secured exclusive access to one cartel trying to win over the hearts and minds of Mexico’s poor.

