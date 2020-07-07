Bolsonaro removes mask despite positive Covid-19 test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Brazil's President Bolsonaro removes mask despite positive Covid-19 test

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus - after previously being criticised for calling the virus a "little flu".

Mr Bolsonaro says he took the test, his fourth, on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high temperature.

After announcing the positive result to the media, Mr Bolsonaro stepped back and removed his mask before continuing to speak.

  • 07 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores coronavirus advice