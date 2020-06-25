Brazil's former health minister speaks out

Video

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised both within the country and internationally for his handling of the pandemic.

More than 53,000 people have died and there are over 1.1m confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil.

Two health ministers have left over his strategy - the first was fired after publicly disagreeing with Mr Bolsonaro’s attitude. The second, Nelson Teich, quit after less than a month.

He did not see eye-to-eye with the president over his insistence on using the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as treatment for the virus.