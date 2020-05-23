'I won't wait for my family to get screwed'
Bolsonaro: 'I won't wait for my family to get screwed'

Brazil's Supreme Court has released a video showing President Jair Bolsonaro expressing frustration that he was unable to change security officials and vowing to protect his family.

The footage - filmed at a cabinet meeting in April - forms part of an investigation into allegations that the president attempted to replace senior members of the federal police.

Mr Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing

