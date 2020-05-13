'I have to queue for 13 hours to get fuel'
Coronavirus: Venezuelans struggling with fuel shortage

Venezuela, a country already in crisis, is preparing for the looming coronavirus pandemic.

The price of food has increased by 80% since lockdown and fuel is being rationed. It's unheard of in a country that sits on the world's largest oil reserves.

The United Nations calls it one of the most vulnerable countries in the world – with high malnutrition, 1 in 5 hospitals have no water, and over 70% of doctors have emigrated.

Official Covid-19 cases in the country are low but there is a fear among doctors that should the virus spread, it would be catastrophic.

