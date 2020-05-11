Media player
Skateboarder, 11, lands record 1080-degree turn
An 11-year-old has broken a skateboarding world record, landing the first 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.
The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic has given Gui Khury plenty of time to practise.
It comes more than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900-degree turn.
11 May 2020
