Peru police dance to raise coronavirus awareness

Video

Peruvian police officers have found a novel way to raise awareness of the dangers of coronavirus during the pandemic.

In Cajamarca, a province north of the capital, Lima, a group of police officers danced and carried a coffin on their shoulders on Thursday night to warn people of the danger of Covid-19 and of the need to stay at home.

"Let's fight this epidemic together, let's beat it, let's go Cajamarca," they chanted.