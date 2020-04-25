Saving Eden in Colombia

Media player
Colombia: Saving rare species in jungles once protected by war
Deforestation has skyrocketed in Colombia since the peace deal of 2016.
BBC Security correspondent Frank Gardner joins a team of scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew on a mission into virgin tropical rainforest.
They hope to discover and save rare plant species before they are destroyed and vanish forever.
Filmed, produced and directed by Oliver Englehart.
Watch the full length documentary 'Our World: Colombia - Saving Eden' on the BBC News Channel and BBC World.
25 Apr 2020
