Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores coronavirus advice

Coronavirus advice ignored by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has come under criticism for his response to coronavirus, most recently for attending an anti-lockdown rally where he was seen coughing without covering his mouth.
The BBC's South America correspondent Katy Watson looks at how Bolsonaro has responded to the virus in Brazil.
22 Apr 2020
