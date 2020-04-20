Coronavirus in Latin America: How bad is it?
Compared to Asia, Europe and North America, the coronavirus pandemic came late to Latin America.

But now the region is feeling the full effect on its already stretched healthcare systems and economy.

Here's the latest from our reporters from Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua

