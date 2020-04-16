Latin America's biggest graveyard from the sky

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Latin America's biggest graveyard
Drone footage of Latin America's largest graveyard shows more graves being dug after deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
Brazil has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the southern hemisphere.
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-52306268/coronavirus-latin-america-s-biggest-graveyardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window