Christ the Redeemer illuminated as doctor

Coronavirus: Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio illuminated as doctor

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was projected with images of medics, to pay tribute to those working amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

  • 13 Apr 2020
