'We've waited days for our relatives' bodies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Ecuador struggles to bury its victims
A week after images of bodies on the streets of Ecuador hit the headlines, many families are still waiting to bury their loved ones.
Authorities in the biggest city, Guayaquil, are struggling to deal with the backlog of coronavirus deaths.
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-52234127/coronavirus-ecuador-struggles-to-bury-its-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window