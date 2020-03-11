Media player
One dead as trains collide on Mexico City's underground system
One person has been killed and more than 40 injured in a collision between two trains on Mexico City's underground system.
It is not clear yet what caused the collision but footage shows one of the trains mounted on top of the other.
The crash happened at 23:30 local time (05:30GMT) at Tacubaya station in the west of the city.
11 Mar 2020
