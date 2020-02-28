Swimming with horses in Argentina's wetlands
For centuries Argentina's Ibera wetlands have been home to the Paisano who are famous for navigating the treacherous marshlands on horseback.

Now Ibera has become a national park and tourist attraction where visitors can cross the wetlands riding on, and swimming with horses.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey joined tour guide Omar for a horse ride and swim and discovered it was not just horses in the water but crocodiles too.

