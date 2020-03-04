Planting trees with Brazil's prison inmates
With 720,000 incarcerated people, Brazil has the third largest prison population in the world, behind only the United States and China.

Many correctional facilities in the country are overcrowded and conditions regularly lead to deadly riots. But one initiative in the state of Rio de Janeiro aims to improve the lives of those behind bars. It uses nature to help them focus on reintegrating into society.

Filming and reporting: Ana Terra

This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.

