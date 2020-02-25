Media player
Brazil: Army deployed amid police strike
The authorities in Brazil say 147 people have been murdered in the north-eastern state of Ceará in the first five days of a military police strike.
The homicide rate is five times higher than usual, despite the deployment of the army to patrol the streets.
25 Feb 2020
