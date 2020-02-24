Cars set alight during Chile protest

Media player
Viña del Mar festival: Protests disrupt opening night
Masked protesters clashed with riot police in Viña del Mar, the Chilean resort where Latin American's biggest music festival is held every year.
Officials denounced the demonstrators as a "violent minority" out to create chaos and said they would increase security.
24 Feb 2020
