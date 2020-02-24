Cars set alight during Chile protest
Viña del Mar festival: Protests disrupt opening night

Masked protesters clashed with riot police in Viña del Mar, the Chilean resort where Latin American's biggest music festival is held every year.

Officials denounced the demonstrators as a "violent minority" out to create chaos and said they would increase security.

