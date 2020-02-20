Meet Brazil's 'last samurai'
Edson Suemitsu is thought to be Brazil's only katana forger

Edson Suemitsu produces handmade katanas, a type of curved sword used by samurai in ancient Japan. Despite a large number of Japanese descendants living in Brazil, Suemitsu is the country's only full-time katana forger, earning him the title of "Brazil's last samurai."

