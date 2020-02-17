Crossing the border to go to school in the US
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crossing the border to go to school in the US

Ana Fernanda and Ana Luisa Bernal are 16-year-old twins and juniors in high school. Since kindergarten, they've crossed an international border every single day to go to school.

The girls live in Mexicali, Mexico, with their mother but, being born in the US, they're able to cross to get an education in English in Calexico, California.

Like many other transborder (or "transfronterizo" in Spanish) children studying in a different country, the twins embark on their daily journey very early in the morning.

  • 17 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Children on US-Mexico border play on seesaws