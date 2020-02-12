Scuffles at airport as Guaidó returns to Venezuela

Media player
Venezuela crisis: Juan Guaidó jostled by protesters at airport
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has been manhandled after returning to Venezuela, as scuffles broke out between his supporters and protesters who back President Nicolás Maduro.
Mr Guaidó defied a travel ban to spend three weeks on an international support-building tour, during which he met US President Donald Trump.
He is recognised as the country's legitimate leader by 50 countries, including the US and the UK - but President Maduro, who has the support of the Venezuelan military, remains in power.
12 Feb 2020
