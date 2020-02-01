The 90-year-old leader trying to save the Amazon

Media player
Amazon rainforest: The 90-year-old trying to stop destruction
Newsnight was given rare access to a once-in-a-generation meeting of indigenous groups trying to save the Amazon.
Environmental campaigners and indigenous groups say the policies of Brazil's populist leader Jair Bolsonaro have heavily contributed to the destruction of the rainforest.
Now, Chief Raoni Metuktire is visiting the UK to try and raise international support for their plan. He sat down with Newsnight's International Editor, Gabriel Gatehouse.
01 Feb 2020
