Flooding aftermath in Brazil's Belo Horizonte
Video

At least 30 people have died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, the country's emergency services say.

Many of the victims were buried in landslides or washed away in floods after intense rain on Friday and Saturday.

  • 26 Jan 2020
