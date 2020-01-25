Brazil dam collapse - one year on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brumadinho dam collapse - one year on
Elias Nunes was in his truck when the Brumadinho dam collapsed one year ago.
After narrowly escaping with his life, Nunes tells the BBC what he remembers of the disaster which killed 270 people.
-
25 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window