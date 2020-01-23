'Nicolas Maduro is a war criminal', says Duque
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colombia's president on Venezuela's Maduro: 'He's a war criminal'

Speaking to the BBC's Mishal Husain in Davos, Iván Duque has called Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro "a war criminal".

A staunch opponent of Mr Maduro, the Colombian president says free elections and an economic reactivation plan are the only way "Venezuela can see light at the end of the tunnel".

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Guaidó storms parliament to be sworn in as Speaker