Migrants cross river to reach Mexico

Migrants hoping to reach US cross river into Mexico
Hundreds of migrants have crossed a river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico.
They waded through the water after a bridge on the Suchiate river was closed by the Mexican authorities.
The migrants are part of a "caravan" hoping to reach the US border.
But the Mexican government has been trying to stop migrants passing through, after reaching a deal with the US under pressure from President Trump.
20 Jan 2020
