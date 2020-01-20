Migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants hoping to reach US cross river into Mexico

Hundreds of migrants have crossed a river on the border between Guatemala and Mexico.

They waded through the water after a bridge on the Suchiate river was closed by the Mexican authorities.

The migrants are part of a "caravan" hoping to reach the US border.

But the Mexican government has been trying to stop migrants passing through, after reaching a deal with the US under pressure from President Trump.

  • 20 Jan 2020