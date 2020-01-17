'Exorcism sect' in Panama raided by police

Media player
Panama police raid religious sect suspected of exorcism
Police have raided an indigenous area in north-west Panama where members of a religious sect were believed to be performing exorcisms.
Seven bodies - including a pregnant woman and five of her children - were found in a mass grave. Fifteen other people were freed.
Ten people were arrested on suspicion of murder, including the pregnant woman's father.
17 Jan 2020
