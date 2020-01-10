Volcano's spectacular eruption caught on camera

Video

Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupted on Thursday with a dramatic show of lava and a cloud of ash and rocks that reached 3,000m (9,800ft) into the sky.

No-one was hurt. Popocatépetl is an active stratovolcano, 70km (43 miles) south-east of the capital, Mexico City.

Its name means "smokey mountain" in the indigenous Náhuatl language.