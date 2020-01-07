Chaos as Guaidó breaks through police cordon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuela crisis: Juan Guaidó forces his way into National Assembly

In dramatic scenes, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó has forced his way into the National Assembly building after being stopped by troops. The incident occurred as his rival for the position of parliamentary speaker held a session inside.

  • 07 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Guaidó tries to climb over fence to enter assembly