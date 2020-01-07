Brazil woman rejoices at new face

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil cancer survivor rejoices at new face
A Brazilian woman who lost an eye and part of her jaw to cancer is getting a new face thanks to a digitally engineered prosthesis.
Denise Vicentin developed a facial tumour 30 years ago. It was removed twice, but it returned in a malignant form two decades later.
Researchers at Paulista University in São Paulo use a low-cost method to make facial prostheses. They say it requires none of the expensive equipment used in conventional techniques - only a computer and a smartphone.
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-51024984/brazil-cancer-survivor-rejoices-at-new-faceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window